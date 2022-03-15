CLEVELAND (WJW) – City officials, faith leaders and COVID-19 survivors are spending time Tuesday to reflect on the lives lost during the pandemic.

The day is also uplifting first responders, medical workers and those who recovered from the virus.

At 6 p.m., Cleveland officials lit up downtown, bridges and surrounding neighborhoods with an amber light to represent the city’s comeback and remember those who lost their lives because of the virus.

A ceremony featuring Mayor Justin Bibb and other local leaders is being held at the Cleveland Music Hall at 7 p.m.

Throughout the day, hospitals, schools, community centers, government buildings and businesses were urged to display the names of people impacted by COVID-19.

Several local churches were also open for prayer services.

Last week marked two years since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As COVID cases continue to drop in the state, the Ohio Department of Health recently decided to stop posting daily COVID reports.