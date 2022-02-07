Cleveland officials recap snow removal plan after recent winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is recapping its snow removal plan after last week’s snow storm.

Mayor Bibb recently made changes to the current plan where main and secondary streets are cleared first, and must be passable before moving to residential streets.

His changes include expanding the snow removal fleet and adding a snowplow tracker to the city’s website.

Residents and council members voiced their frustration yet again after Winter Storm Landon dumped several inches of snow in Northeast Ohio and across the county. They claimed side streets were not plowed days after the storm ended.

MEETING BLOG:

The city has 10,060 streets on its plow routes; 148 staff members (49 crew members over 3 shifts); 59 dump trucks and 13 pickups equipped to remove snow

50 trucks at 10 mph = 6 hours

Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen says plow workers met policy requirements during recent major snow events but the question remains on whether there is opportunity for improvement in the policy

Suggestions for policy improvement: Route Optimization System; Public Facing tracker; CityWorks system that tracks complaints and hindrances; improved communication with plow drivers; investment in management and additional staff to handle additional plows; reduce the age of trucks

“We’ve had two back to back significant storms, it doesn’t make sense to prepare for worst case scenarios”

“We need to find a balance between using larger trucks that can carry a lot of salt but can’t fit into smaller alleys and streets vs. using smaller trucks that carry less salt”

Additional plows and improved communication are being considered by the committee

Broken down, there is 1 plow per nearly 200 streets

“The expectation of residents is not 72 hours, they have higher expectations,” Vice Chair Brian Mooney said.