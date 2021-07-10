Cleveland Public Library in Tremont celebrates renovations with groundbreaking ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Public Library system is continuing to make updates to its buildings, this time with a renovation to the Jefferson Branch in Tremont.

The library celebrated the start of the project with a groundbreaking Saturday morning, as seen in the video player above.

The planned expansion and upgrades will include gender-inclusive restrooms, a larger kid’s area, more meeting rooms, another entrance and even a 24-hour book locker spot. The branch should reopen sometime next year.

