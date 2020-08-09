Cleveland Hope Exchange gives away 1,000 pairs of shoes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Hope Exchange is giving away 1,000 pairs of shoes to those in need today at various locations in the Greater Cleveland area.

The final day of the nonprofit organization’s Hope Week, the giveaway is all part of the mission to combat hopelessness. In order to receive the shoes, people already had to pre-register.

The pickup locations are:

Journey Church Metro Campus, 3381 Fulton Road

Journey Church Fairview, 21220 Lorain Road

All events begin at 10:30 a.m. Children must be present to pick up the shoes.

“Cleveland Hope Exchange exists to break the cycle of despair that’s rooted in poverty,” Megan Gallagher, executive director, told FOX 8. “When we think about poverty, we know there is helplessness, hunger, human trafficking, homelessness and addiction. They’re all intertwined, and where there’s helplessness there is hopelessness. We believe we can actually break that cycle of despair by inserting hope into the situation.”

