Cleveland Heights leaders hold press conference to address recent crimes

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW) — Cleveland Heights leaders held a press conference in front of city hall today to address recent crimes that have occurred in the community.

Speakers included Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg, City Manager Susanna Niermann O’Neil, Police Captain Chris Britton and also some member of the Cleveland Heights City Council.

Yesterday, Cleveland Heights police reported that a 24-year-old man was shot at around 1 a.m. in the morning while riding in a car. The man later died from his injuries.

Police did release a suspected vehicle photo, as seen below, and ask that anyone with information regarding the incident reach out to them immediately.

Courtesy of Cleveland Heights police

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: