Cleveland councilman calling for end to recent violence in the community

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones is calling on the community to end the violence that has exploded in the city in recent days.

Today at 5 p.m., the councilman is speaking to the public at 7720 Woodland Ave. in Cleveland asking them to stand vigilant against crime.

Recently nearby, a 13-year-old girl in the Ward 5 neighborhood was shot and is in critical condition.

“I am calling on the good citizens of our neighborhoods to protect each other and turn in those who want to cause us harm,” said Councilman Jones. “And I’m calling on those involved to stop the retaliation that causes more innocents to be harmed or killed.”

During the press conference, Councilman Jones pled with those who are committing violent crimes: “Put the guns down.”

He gave an opportunity for a mother of three children to speak out today as well. She says she is afraid to let her children play outside.

She calls for authorities to take the guns out of the hands of those who are violent and don’t have a license.

Councilman Jones says the answer is multi-faceted. It’s not just making school hours longer or more policing. He plans to sit down with officials and create a plan

“We know how got shot and we know who did the shooting,” Jones said. “We cannot harbor these people anymore. There is a difference between snitching and keeping your community safe. Let’s turn these people in.”

Councilman Jones says Mayor Frank Jackson has done a great job confronting crime, but it’s the responsibility of the community to act.

“You don’t have to wait for the city to pick up trash in front of your house,” he said. “You don’t have to wait for the city to find the criminals. You can turn them in.”

He says to those who are acting in violence, “Children are off limits,” and there should be a code of conduct to not shoot into busy parks or home where children are living.