Cleveland Clinic doctor returns home after heart transplant

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — One Cleveland Clinic doctor is going home today, following a heart transplant.

Friends and family are lining the side of the road today to honor the man who has done so much for others, working as a doctor at the Clinic for 30 years.

Before coming home, Dr. Rick Wilson, who’d suffered a severe heart attack two months ago, stopped at the Solon Cleveland Clinic to say hello to colleagues there.

During the time of coronavirus, many celebrations and large life events have had to be socially distanced. That includes birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and even homecomings.

