CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns teamed up with kids battling cancer Monday evening for a Halloween Fashion Show.

Families gathered at Cleveland Browns Stadium to cheer on their kids, who are affiliated with The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, as they showed off their costumes.

The following Browns players were asked to participate in the event:

Michael Dunn

Kareem Hunt

Maurice Hurst

Tanner McCallister

Cam Mitchell

Greg Newsome II

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ethan Pocic

Wyatt Teller

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Cedric Tillman

Dalvin Tomlinson

Anthony Walker Jr.

Luke Wypler

Joel Bitonio

Find out more about Browns Give Back right here.

The players are back in town Monday following a tough loss in Seattle just yesterday. The team is looking to beat Arizona at home next Sunday.