CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns teamed up with kids battling cancer Monday evening for a Halloween Fashion Show.

Families gathered at Cleveland Browns Stadium to cheer on their kids, who are affiliated with The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, as they showed off their costumes.

The following Browns players were asked to participate in the event:

  • Michael Dunn
  • Kareem Hunt
  • Maurice Hurst
  • Tanner McCallister
  • Cam Mitchell
  • Greg Newsome II
  • Ogbo Okoronkwo
  • Ethan Pocic
  • Wyatt Teller
  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson
  • Cedric Tillman
  • Dalvin Tomlinson
  • Anthony Walker Jr.
  • Luke Wypler
  • Joel Bitonio

The players are back in town Monday following a tough loss in Seattle just yesterday. The team is looking to beat Arizona at home next Sunday.