CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns teamed up with kids battling cancer Monday evening for a Halloween Fashion Show.
Families gathered at Cleveland Browns Stadium to cheer on their kids, who are affiliated with The Littlest Heroes and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s, as they showed off their costumes.
The following Browns players were asked to participate in the event:
- Michael Dunn
- Kareem Hunt
- Maurice Hurst
- Tanner McCallister
- Cam Mitchell
- Greg Newsome II
- Ogbo Okoronkwo
- Ethan Pocic
- Wyatt Teller
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- Cedric Tillman
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Anthony Walker Jr.
- Luke Wypler
- Joel Bitonio
The players are back in town Monday following a tough loss in Seattle just yesterday. The team is looking to beat Arizona at home next Sunday.