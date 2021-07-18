Celebrating John Glenn’s centennial at Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In honor of what would have been Ohio Sen. John Glenn‘s 100th birthday, the Great Lakes Science Center is commemorating the astronaut’s life today.

The Cleveland event, which can be viewed live in the video player above, features a presentation from Jeff Shesol, who wrote “Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy, and the New Battleground of the Cold War,” along with plenty of star-infused exhibits for public consumption.

Multiple places across Ohio have held events celebrating Glenn, who passed away in 2016, this weekend.

Happy Birthday, John Glenn, you would have been 100 years old this year on July 18. At the Ohio Statehouse, see the Great Ohioan exhibit and a statue by Alan Cottrill. https://t.co/LVDTXNDQPB #JohnGlennCollege #GreatOhioan #space #NASA pic.twitter.com/YTdIhyNdgj — Ohio Statehouse (@OhioStatehouse) July 18, 2021

Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he was the first American to orbit Earth.