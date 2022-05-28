CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The children and adults killed in the senseless, recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, are being remembered during a Northeast Ohio prayer vigil Saturday afternoon.

The community is invited to gather on the front lawn of Congregational United Church of Christ in Canton (1530 Easton Street NE) at 4 p.m. to mourn the loss and rally for change.

“We will hold space for people to grieve, we’ll hold space for people to release anger that this has happened again and offer to stand in solidarity with the Uvalde and Buffalo communities,” the church said in a statement.

Find a live stream of the event in the player at the top of the story.