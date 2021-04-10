Brunswick 5-year-old who’s battled cancer gets ‘key to the city,’ surprise superhero parade for his birthday

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — One brave Brunswick boy received a superhero-themed parade today in honor of his birthday.

Anthony, who is 5, was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 9-months-old, has undergone multiple brain surgeries and, according to his mother Brook Mace, has nearly died more than once.

WJW photo

This afternoon, folks from the non profit Superheroes for Kids in Ohio held a parade for Anthony that included many costumed characters (as he loves the Avengers), an ice cream truck, police cruisers and fire trucks.

The Brunswick mayor Ron Falconi also attending the event to hand Anthony the “Key to the City,” and honored him by naming the day after him.

Anthony was beyond excited to meet the Hulk, and his family was grateful to all who attended.