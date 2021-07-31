Browns-themed wedding takes love of the game to new level

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Congratulations are in order to newlyweds Eddie and Amy Gallagher, who were just married in short ceremony by the mayor of North Olmsted in a glorious Cleveland Browns-themed wedding.

Following the wedding, the couple (and the wedding party) boarded a Browns-helmet bus to head to Berea for the team’s training camp, where the two planned to take plenty of photos.

WJW photo

Tonight, the two love birds celebrate themselves, and the Cleveland Browns, of course, at a reception in Westlake.

All 200 wedding guests were reportedly asked to wear their best Browns gear in honor of the nuptials.