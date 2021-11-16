Watch live: Browns Jarvis Landry hosts 2nd annual Thanksgiving food drive

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry and the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation kicked off the second annual Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive this afternoon.

During the pop-up, drive-thru meal distribution, Landry will hand out over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Parma Senior High School on West 54th Street.

Last year, Landry helped provide meals for more than 300 families in Cleveland Heights for the organization’s first annual Thanksgiving food drive.

JLBWF, launched in June 2020, is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions.