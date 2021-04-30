Watch live: Browns host groundbreaking ceremony at East Cleveland Schools’ Shaw Stadium

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Browns are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony today at East Cleveland City Schools’ Shaw Stadium.

This marks the 10th time the team has installed a turf field in Northeast Ohio, by the Haslam and Johnson families and Browns Give Back, since the team’s field initiative launched five years ago in May 2016, according to a Browns press release.

At Shaw Stadium on 14121 Shaw Avenue at 1 p.m. today, officials gathered to celebrate the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland and the team’s commitment to education and youth and high school football.

Dee and Jimmy Haslam, head coach Kevin Stefanski, NFL executives, East Cleveland Schools CEO and Superintendent Dr. Henry Pettiegrew, Cuyahoga County Execute Armond Budish and East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King are among those gathered in support of the event along with Shaw High School students and faculty, the release says.

The new field, made for multiple sports, is not only for Shaw Cardinals to use but also the community and the Police Athletic League’s East Cleveland Chiefs.