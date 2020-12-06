Brook Park tree lighting ceremony and fireworks brighten up the season

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Brook Park brightened up the season with a tree lightening ceremony and fireworks display Sunday evening.

People were invited to watch the festivities in a couple ways: socially distanced from outside, from the warmth of their vehicles, or online in the video above.

A Christmas lights display is also up around the Recreation Center premises, and families are invited to check that out as well.

