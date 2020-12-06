BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Brook Park brightened up the season with a tree lightening ceremony and fireworks display Sunday evening.
People were invited to watch the festivities in a couple ways: socially distanced from outside, from the warmth of their vehicles, or online in the video above.
A Christmas lights display is also up around the Recreation Center premises, and families are invited to check that out as well.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Brook Park tree lighting ceremony and fireworks brighten up the season
- WATCH: Chardon Fire Department helps rescue lost Shih Tzu from frozen pond
- President Trump says Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19
- Indiana nurse: ‘I can describe the sound a zipper on a body bag makes’
- Police investigating after vehicle crashes through fence, damages field at St. Ignatius