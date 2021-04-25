Watch Live: Annual Rally for Troops remembers Ohio’s fallen military members

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — An event to honor the memory of those Ohio military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan is being held Sunday afternoon in Brook Park.

During the ceremony, all 283 names of the fallen are going to be read aloud, and a few Gold Star families are present for the event.

While the event, now in its 18th year, is normally held on Public Square, this year’s iteration is taking place outdoors at Cleveland Rock N Roll City Harley Davidson (RNRCHD) at West 150th Street and Brookpark Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

