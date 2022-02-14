Akron court performs Valentine’s Day weddings at downtown cultural landmark

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Love is in the air in Akron today for couples tying the knot at one of the city’s downtown cultural landmarks.

With Akron Municipal Court’s Judge Jon Oldham officiating the weddings, couples with up to 6 guests by their sides, will make their commitment official in the the Akron Civic Theater’s fanciful atmosphere in the entrance hall.

Akron courts are offering two more off-site wedding ceremony dates: Feb. 22 at the Hower House Museum on the University of Akron’s campus and March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) at the Musica in Downtown Akron.