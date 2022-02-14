Akron court performs Valentine’s Day weddings at downtown cultural landmark

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Valentine’s Day weddings performed in the entrance hall at Akron Civic Theater (WJW)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Love is in the air in Akron today for couples tying the knot at one of the city’s downtown cultural landmarks.

With Akron Municipal Court’s Judge Jon Oldham officiating the weddings, couples with up to 6 guests by their sides, will make their commitment official in the the Akron Civic Theater’s fanciful atmosphere in the entrance hall.

Akron courts are offering two more off-site wedding ceremony dates: Feb. 22 at the Hower House Museum on the University of Akron’s campus and March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) at the Musica in Downtown Akron.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral