AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s time once again for the Akron Children’s Hospital holiday toy delivery. Several times a year, a large truck brings toys and joy to patients for birthdays and the holiday season.

This year’s toy delivery was held on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

This operation was started by a Canton family who was inspired after losing a family member to childhood cancer.

Ashley Natale, director of the Children’s Toy Fund Inc., a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, said her younger self could never have predicted how meaningful her work is now and how much her family operation would grow.

“It’s a ripple effect. When you give a toy to a kid, it’s not just affecting that kid’s day. It’s also affecting the parent. It’s affecting the staff. It’s going across a lot of avenues, and to share in that and to get my own kids involved now is so rewarding,” she said.

The organization’s bingo games pay for thousands of dollars of toys for area hospitals and children in foster care. Those games are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 2401 Swiss Ave. SW in Canton.

The charity provides dolls, construction sets, action figures, fluffy friends, craft kits, classic board games, and the “it” toys of the moment to give the kids of the Akron Children’s Hospital a touch of the joy they deserve.