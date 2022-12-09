AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Would you get married at a restaurant? Well, these eight couples did just that at a Swensons Drive-In.

Swensons Drive-In in Akron hosted weddings Friday at their restaurant at 40 South Hawkins Avenue.

Swensons gave each couple a goodie bag, as well as covered meal costs for lunch.

The restaurant was decorated for the holidays with the reader board saying, “Just Married,” in honor of the eight couples.

Judge Ron Cable officiated the ceremonies, which took place outside.

These weddings were made possible by the Akron Municipal Court which partnered with six venues in September to offer weddings for couples for the remainder of 2022.

The six venues include Jilly’s Music Room, Cascade Locks Park, the Akron Civic Theatre, the Summit County Historical Society, Swensons Drive-In and the Hower House Museum.