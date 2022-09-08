CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 700 American flags are on display at Edgewater Park through the weekend, honoring hundreds of servicemembers, first responders, medical professionals, teachers and other “loved ones, family, mentors and friends.”

An opening ceremony for the third annual “Flags for Honor,” at 11 a.m. today featured speakers from the Cleveland police, fire department and FBI, as well as a Marines color guard from Brook Park presenting the flag, according to a news release.

The display will be visible to the West Shoreway and continues through Sunday, Sept. 11. There’s no cost to view the flags and parking is free on the lower level of Edgewater Park.

“Please take the time to read the names that appear on each flag as they are the loved ones of both fallen and active men and women from many professions honored by their sponsor,” reads the release.

The money raised from corporate sponsors and individual donors funds community engagement and education programs and scholarships to TRI-C Police Academy and supports students at Cleveland schools and families of injured Cleveland first responders.