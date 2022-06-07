CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police Awards Ceremony is taking place Tuesday evening, with FOX 8 streaming the event live (as seen in the video above).

Officers who have shown outstanding service during their time in duty are being honored during the 6 p.m. ceremony at downtown’s Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond are set to be in attendance and hand out awards.

Some of the awards include the Police Star, Medal of Heroism and Distinguished Service Medal.