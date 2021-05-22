Cleveland Asian Festival celebrates virtually this year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The annual Cleveland Asian Festival did take place this year, a change from last year’s canceled event. But, as much in the time of COVID-19, things were different.

This time, the event came to us virtually, starting at 10:30 a.m. this morning (as seen in the YouTube video above). FOX 8’s own Melissa Reid was part of the festivities, along with other local news makers.

“CAF is always considered the festival that kicks off summer. We were hoping for this year to be an in-person event but with COVID’s restrictions and the lack of events permits directions from the City, we are doing it virtually to celebrate our culture and diversity,” said co-organizer Johnny Wu in a statement.

The event beamed in partly from Cleveland’s AsiaTown, highlighting things that stores and restaurants in that area have to offer, and lasted about 90 minutes.

