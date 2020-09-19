Watch Live: 2020 Census event held in Slavic Village to help people get counted

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Getting counted, that’s what matters. And for any Northeast Ohioans who have yet to fill out their 2020 U.S. Census, multiple events are being held throughout the weekend to help people fill out the forms.

The Slavic Village neighborhood is holding multiple events today and tomorrow, that not only include census information, but also voter registration and even raffles for TVs.

Sept. 19 – Neighborhood Pets & Outreach Resource Center, 3711 E. 65th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 19 – Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave., noon-3 p.m.

Sept. 20 – AB Hart School, 3900 E. 75th St., noon-3 p.m.

Sept. 20 – Daisy’s Ice Cream, 5614 Fleet Ave., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure everyone fills out the census, there won’t be another one for 10 years, and is registered to vote,” neighborhood Councilman Tony Brancatelli said in a statement.

Also Saturday, the Cleveland Clergy Alliance has teamed up with Cuyahoga County and the Regional Census Center to offer events at various churches in the Cleveland area from noon to 3 p.m.

Even those without a Cleveland or Cleveland suburb address are allowed to participate.

Lee Road Baptist Church – 3970 Lee Rd.

Trinity Outreach Ministries – 12002 Ashbury Rd.

Avon Avenue Baptist Church – 10902 Avon Ave.

Concord Baptist Church – 914 Caledonia Ave, Cleveland Heights

Warrensville Road Community Baptist Church – 5045 Warrensville Ctr Rd, Maple Heights

St. Peter AME Zion Church – 14101 Bartlett Ave.

First Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 10313 Garfield Ave.

Second Ebenezer – 1881 E 71st St.

Nueva Luz – 2226 W 89th St.

