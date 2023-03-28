EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Portions of Interstate 90 East and Lakeland Boulevard were closed for two separate crashes, one of them fatal, Euclid police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Police Capt. Mitch Houser said one man was killed.

A child was also injured but was treated at the scene by paramedics and was not taken to a hospital.

Since the crashes, one lane along Lakeland Boulevard and two lanes along I-90 East have been reopened.

But the Babbitt Road exit along I-90 East will remain closed until further notice, Houser said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.