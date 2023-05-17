CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eleven people have been indicted in Cuyahoga County on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, in what prosecutors allege was a $5.1 million car theft ring spanning 11 Ohio counties.

County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Hanna addressed the charges at a media briefing on Wednesday, May 17.

The 142-count indictment brings counts of grand theft of motor vehicles, breaking and entering and other charges against the 11 suspects, ranging in age from 18 years old to 22 years old.

The men are accused of breaking into 26 car dealerships across Ohio a total of 32 times over the course of five months, stealing 86 vehicles worth a combined about $5.1 million, O’Malley said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are still trying to find about 40 other cars that were stolen, O’Malley said.

Nine of the 11 indicted suspects are in custody, he said.