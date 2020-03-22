WATCH: Little girl surprised with special parade after having to cancel her birthday party

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been a difficult week for many as schools and businesses close down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

And with that, came the cancellation of many plans, including one little girl’s birthday party in Brook Park. It was a tough decision, but the family knew it was for the best.

However, little did she know, some wonderful folks were organizing a special birthday parade in her honor.

On Sunday, more than a dozen cars drove down her street with music playing and holding signs that said “happy birthday!”

The group also set up other birthday parades in town. They said they want to help spread some cheer during this difficult time.