CLEVELAND (WJW) – Lightning strikes have been lighting up the night sky across Northeast Ohio as severe storms swept through the region, but this video sure stood out.

As seen above, a FOX 8 viewer captured lightning strike the top of Key Tower in downtown Cleveland Thursday night.

The viewer, Madeline Tobolewski, said it was the second strike to the tower that she saw within an hour.

“I was just sitting here taking pictures of the rain and when I saw the flash, my instinct was to click the button,” said Tobolewski. “I could not believe what I caught when I looked at the picture!”

FOX 8 continues tracking the impact of the storms, including damage and power outages across Northeast Ohio. Keep up with weather alerts right here.