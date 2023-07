DOVER, Ohio (WJW) – Severe weather is being blamed for a large structure fire that broke out in Tuscarawas County over the weekend.

It all started when lightning struck a commercial building in the 500 block of River Street in Dover Sunday night.

Photo courtesy of Travis Green

As seen in surveillance video provided by the Dover Fire Department, the building then burst into flames and smoke.

Fire officials say the building was vacant and there were no reported injuries.