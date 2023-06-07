HAWAII (WJW) – A volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii erupted Wednesday.

The Kilauea volcano’s eruption was first detected early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Kilauea’s alert level was quickly upgraded from a Watch to a Warning as the hazards from the eruption were being monitored, according to the USGS.

Lava was still flowing from the volcano later in the day, which is shown in live-streamed footage from the USGS.

Kilauea last erupted in 2020 and 2021, and was active over a period of months, according to the USGS.