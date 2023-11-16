*You can see the meteor on the right of the screen in the video above taken by Vinny Camarati in Brunswick*

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Viewers across NE Ohio sent Fox 8 News photos of a large meteor seen Wednesday evening.

Northeast Ohio astronomer Jay Reynolds said conditions Wednesday night were perfect for those looking skyward to see any meteors that zoomed over Ohio and the region.

“No moon, a clear sky, and late at night, great timing!” Reynolds said.

You might have a chance to see a meteor if the skies clear later this weekend, he added.

*Spencer Gaston said he saw this”large meteor” over Stark County 5:10 p.m. Wednesday*

Reynolds said we are near the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

“They (Leonids) can be extremely bright and we may continue to have reports like these, through this weekend,” he said.

While the Fox 8 Forecast calls for cloudy skies Thursday and Friday night, skies are expected to clear Saturday night.

“You’ll need to be up between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. if you want to increase your chances of catching a meteor or two,” Reynolds said.

“The term meteor “shower” is a bit misleading, as it’s really not a shower, it’s more of a trickle,” he added. “Even during the best meteor showers, in urban areas, you may see as many as one to five meteors in as little as 15 minutes.,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds has some tips for viewing.

“Head to someplace with an open sky, like a park or baseball diamond, with no lights in your direct view. “Be patient for 15 minutes and no cell phone screens,” he said.