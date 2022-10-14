CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kristi Capel’s family and their new golden doodle puppy, Rocky, were in the FOX 8 studios on Friday for lessons on dog training.

The Grateful Dog founder, Jennifer Topalian, stopped by to share her expertise with not only the excited, new dog owners but with FOX 8 viewers.

Kristi along with her husband Hal and their children Kyndal, Duke, and Kapri asked Topalian questions about potty training, boundaries and nipping.

Kristi announced the family’s new addition in late September and shared the heartwarming moment he was introduced to her kids. Watch it here.