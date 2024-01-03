(WJW) – Did you know that FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton was a cheerleader in college?

If not, wait until you see the skills he’s still got!

On FOX 8 News in the Morning, Kenny spent some time with performers of the Crooked River Circus in Cleveland.

At one point, he got in on the act — hoisting a female performer above his head, holding her steady for several seconds, before safely returning her to the ground.

He said, “Haven’t done one of those in 25 years, and I’m fine…” before playfully passing out on the floor.

Kenny is a cum laude graduate of the School of Communications at Howard University and was one of the school’s first male cheerleaders, according to a 1987 newspaper report.

Kenny was also a cheerleader instructor for the Universal Cheerleaders Association for eight years.

“Many moons ago, many moons ago,” said Kenny.

You can learn more fun facts about Kenny, here.