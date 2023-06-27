CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ken Carman was surprised with a special birthday message during FOX 8 News Tuesday evening.

FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel and Tracy McCool wished Ken happy birthday after he wrapped up one of his sports segments during the 5 p.m. newscast.

“Did you bring a cake?” Tracy asked Gabe.

“No, something better,” Gabe said. “We brought him a nice little message. Take a look at this.”

Ken was surprised with a short video of his three young sons on the couch, as they yelled in unison, “Happy Birthday Daddy! We love you!”

In pure TV gold fashion, the boys then started to mess around and jump at each other, bumping heads and ultimately ending the video crying into the camera. But don’t worry, they’re all OK.

“They’re good boys,” Ken said after watching the video. “They’re rambunctious.”