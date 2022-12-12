AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Longtime Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was caught in action off the field Monday evening once again giving back to the community.

Bitonio, along with his wife Courtney and others from the Browns organization, were on hand at Meijer in Avon, helping children select the perfect holiday gifts.

About 50 kids, all apart of Cleveland Recreation Centers, participated in the “Shop with a Pro” event. Each kid was given $170 to buy presents for themselves and family.

Ahead of the Browns 10 Days of Giving week, Bitonio was selected as the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.

“I have been part of the Cleveland community for nine years now,” Bitonio said. “[Giving back] is just something that my mom and my dad instilled in me to take care of the people that take care of you. This community has always taken care of me. No matter where you are in life, you can lend a helping hand, be part of the community and give back, and a lot of times, you give back to help somebody, but those interactions fill you up, as well.”