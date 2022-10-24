**Video credit: @veroz714 via Storyful.**

(WJW) — All-around funny man and good dude Jack Black was recently spotted making one fan’s day.

The actor was caught on camera during a pediatric fundraising event singing a tune from “School of Rock” to Abraham, a boy who is ill and in a wheelchair.

Abraham’s mother Veronica posted about the experience on her Instagram, saying her son was overjoyed to meet Black.

“Such a wonderful person,” Veronica said of Black. “He sang Abraham’s favorite song [‘The Legend of the Rent’] from his favorite Jack Black movie ‘School of Rock.’ Such joy in Abraham’s face as he heard him sing.”

Veronica told Upworthy her 15-year-old child suffers from Pearson syndrome, and has been at Providence TrinityKids Care in Torrance, California, for the last year.

Black has been involved with Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, the event where he met with Abraham, for some time.