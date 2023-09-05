GENEVA, Ohio (WJW) — One Ashtabula County vineyard showed off its appreciation for FOX 8 News in Cleveland with a very special corn maze.

While it’s not officially autumn yet, and temps are currently scorching, farms around the area are preparing for fall festivals, events and yes, corn maze challenges.

Regal Vineyards in Geneva surprised FOX 8 employees by carving out “FOX 8 News” in one of its fields.

Take a look in the video above and photo below:

WJW photo

Find out more about Regal Vineyards, which opens its corn maze at the end of the month running every Saturday and Sunday, right here.