AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News got an inside look at the Antiques Roadshow during its stop in Akron for the 2023 production tour for the hit show’s 28th season!

From guitars to glassware, to antique dolls and vintage posters, the Antiques Roadshow in Akron had it all! Check out some of the cool items we came across:

Why is the show in Akron?

The hit PBS series made a stop in Akron at the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on Tuesday for its all-day appraisal and production event.

“Holding events at properties like Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens provides an enriching experience for our guests and audiences that they may otherwise miss,” said Antiques Roadshow Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. “Our cameras blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to learn about meaningful history and cultures across our country.”

Couple with sweet story has sword appraised

Two guests at the Antiques Roadshow in Akron, Bob and Julia, shared their appraisal with Fox 8! Believe it or not, the sword that has been in their family for generations was worth a lot more than expected.

When asked what brought them out to the Antiques Roadshow, Bob said: “We watch with my 88-year-old mother with stage 4 cancer and she watches the Antiques Roadshow every Monday night. That’s our show, that’s why we’re here.”

Check out the appraisal in the video below:

When will the Akron shows air?

“We’re here at the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens today shooting three episodes of television,” Bemko told Fox 8 News. “So we’ve got three plus shows coming from here. After this madness of today, we’ll have recorded enough just for that.”

Three episodes of Roadshow will be created from the Akron event for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy Award-nominated production’s 28th broadcast season to air on PBS. The episodes will air in 2024 sometime between January and May.

Behind the scenes at the Antique Roadshow:

The Antiques Roadshow’s next stop will be in Sturbridge, Mass., on June 13.