VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Several cars crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 480’s Valley View bridge, near the Transportation Boulevard intersection, blocking traffic in both directions.

The crashes started at about 11 a.m. An Ohio Department of Transportation camera caught some of the subsequent crashes. Watch video in the player above.

First responders from numerous departments went to the scene. Soon after, emergency workers closed the eastbound and westbound express lanes on the Valley View Bridge. It reopened hours later.

The bridge was so icy that police diverted all westbound traffic off the highway at Transportation Boulevard.

As soon as the accidents were cleared, ODOT was called back in to clear the roads and salt the bridge.