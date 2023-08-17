(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol showing how troopers are helping Cleveland police crackdown on raging violent crime.

You see troopers on the ground working with troopers in a State Patrol chopper in the air.

The I-TEAM revealed weeks ago, the patrol would join Cleveland police in special operations.

That began this week, and Gov. Mike DeWine announced in the first day the crackdown led to 20 arrests and four guns seized.

In one video clip, a trooper spotted a car in a simple traffic violation. The driver sped off. But, the chopper crew kept an eye on the car getting away. Ultimately, several highway patrol cars boxed in the driver, and he was arrested with more investigation to be done.

DeWine said troopers would be involved in the crackdown in Cleveland for “the long haul.”