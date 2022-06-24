COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse to protest Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The protest began shortly before Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Heartbeat Bill is now the law in the state. The Heartbeat Bill bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the decision and what it means for Ohio.

A crowd gathered around 6:00 p.m. and is currently marching through downtown Columbus. NBC4 reporters Anna Hoffman and Eric Halperin are on the scene providing live updates of the protest.

The crowd is marching is now marching down Broad St. One of the chants: “We won’t go back.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ACTWefK6fE — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 24, 2022

Crowd has stopped by the Ohio Supreme Court going through a bunch of chants including “My body, my choice.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/9dp4q4L57b — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 24, 2022

Huge crowd out here tonight. Protesters now walking up W Town Street. You can see it going down the street and wrapping onto Civic Center Drive. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ieiGz4D9B4 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 24, 2022

Crowd filling in intersection of Broad & High. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/ai4NlMUsou — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 24, 2022

Crowds are now marching down Broad Street towards the courthouse chanting “separate church and state!” pic.twitter.com/XHEvtKTy5p — Anna Hoffman (@AnnaHoffmanTV) June 24, 2022

The protesters are now blocking off the intersection of S High street and Broad Street. pic.twitter.com/esQISiajBR — Anna Hoffman (@AnnaHoffmanTV) June 24, 2022