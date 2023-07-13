(WJW) – Hundreds of Golden Retrievers were brought to their ancestral home in the Scottish Highlands on Thursday, celebrating the 155th anniversary of the breed’s founding.

As seen in video, furry friends and their owners gathered outside the ruins of the Guisachan Estate for the event, which was organized by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland.

According to nonprofit organization Friends of Guisachan, Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks, later known as Lord Tweedmouth, bred a Wavy-coated Retriever and a Tweed Water Spaniel at the estate in 1868.

Their pups would later be known as the Golden Retriever breed we know and love today.

Organizers say the annual gathering features events and activities throughout the week.

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland, which was formed in 1946, has over 600 members both in the United Kingdom and overseas. Learn more here.