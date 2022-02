Credit: Melisa Roth via Storyful

GOLDEN, Colorado — Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners gathered in Golden, Colorado for an annual celebration called “Golden Retriever Day.”

The “Goldens in Golden” event on Saturday where the dogs were offered treats and “doggie bags” at the event, local reports say.

This footage, recorded by Melisa Roth, shows golden retrievers and their owners enjoying the day out on Saturday.