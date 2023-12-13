MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — Village police are searching for the “Grinch” who stole an 11-foot-tall, inflatable Christmas decoration based on the Dr. Seuss character from a resident’s yard on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The theft was reported from a home in the village’s Square’s Acres neighborhood, according to a Facebook post from police.

The suspect, seen in surveillance camera footage provided by the homeowner, appears to have a tattoo on their right calf, according to police.

The owner told FOX 8 he just wants the decoration back.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the police department at 440-428-3421.