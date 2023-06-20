PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Parma Heights police released new video of a high speed chase that went through several neighborhoods, causing multiple crashes.

“The initial call was from a concerned citizen who saw a black SUV driving off the roadway,” said Detective Adam Sloan.

Dash camera video was rolling as officers tried to stop a black SUV erratically near Valley Forge High School on Independence Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

“The SUV just took off and drove over the landscape there, the bushes and mulch beds, and just continued through traffic. It did go through residential areas,” said Sloan.

Video shows the SUV lead police on a chase, often driving in the wrong lane and running stop lights.

Police say the SUV reached speeds of over 60 miles per hour in places where the speed limit was 25.

“The officers managed to get stop sticks out on Brookpark Road and flatten the left side tires of the vehicle, but it was able to keep going,” said Sloan.

Video showed the SUV drive onto I-480 east before making a U-turn and driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes.

“It was at that point that our officers knew they needed to end this and one of our officers actually used his cruiser patrol vehicle to ram the suspect vehicle and bring it to a stop,” said Sloan.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, unharmed.

There were no other injuries.

“The suspect told officers the reason why they wanted to cause havoc in Parma and Parma Heights is because they had mental issues and they wanted suicide by cop,” said Sloan.

Meanwhile, police are not identifying the driver until she is formally charged.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen.