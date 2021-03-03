WATCH: Highspeed I-71 chase ends in rollover crash, arrest

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — An early morning car chase ended with a crash and an arrest, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Around 12:30 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2018 Alfa Romero Giulia, who was reportedly speeding on I-71 northbound, not far from State Route 3.

After the driver failed to stop, a high speed chase ensued down the highway. When the driver attempted to exit at State Route 303, still speeding, he lost control of the vehicle and flipped over a few times.

The driver, identified by troopers as 33-year-old Craig Bohl of Medina, was quickly removed from the vehicle by troopers and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, none of which were life threatening, and was treated.

OSHP said Bohl was then taken to Medina County Jail on multiple charges, including an OVI, possession of controlled substances as well as drug abuse instruments and also for fleeing from troopers.