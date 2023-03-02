LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Over 140 junior and senior physics students are putting their hard work to the test in Lakewood High School’s Cardboard Boat Regatta Thursday afternoon.

Over the past five weeks, the students have been building boats only using untreated cardboard and clear packing tape.

The boats have to hold two students as they paddle across the high school’s 25-yard pool.

According to Lakewood City Schools, about 50% of the boats typically sink.

The school partners with Tavens Packaging and Display Solutions in Bedford Heights for the regatta.