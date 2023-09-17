CLEVELAND Ohio (WJW) — A large group of people packed Hopkins International Airport airport Saturday…but they weren’t there to get on a plane – they were there to pull one.

Special Olympics Ohio brought its popular plane pull contest back to Hopkins.

Teams of 15 work together to pull a Boeing 7-37 at least 12 feet across the tarmac..

Its one of the most unusual competitions in Cleveland and according to event organizers it’s also one of the most meaningful because no matter which team wins the plane pull the fundraiser benefits Special Olympians by raising thousands of dollars.

Some of the Special Olympians helped pull the plane as well as those who showed up to volunteer and take part in the event.