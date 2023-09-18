LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – You may have seen it passing through Lorain — A local family is celebrating spooky season with a little extra orange and brown this year.

Ricky Rodriguez has been designing elaborate holiday displays in his yard for the past 10 years. Some of his past work includes a pirate ship and saloon, a clown-infested train station and Santa’s workshop.

This year, however, an old-fashioned haunted school bus is parked out front, full of skeletons and animatronics decked out in Cleveland Browns gear.

Courtesy of Marlene Rodriguez

The bus, which says “Dawg Pound” along the side, is accompanied by a 12-foot skeleton wearing a custom made Myles Garrett jersey.

“It took him about seven weeks to build,” his wife told FOX 8. “The whole thing is made out of wood, except for the fiberglass fenders, the steel grill and the wheels.”

If you look close enough, an unfortunate Pittsburgh Steelers fan appears to be stuck underneath the flashing party bus.

This comes as the Browns get ready to face off against the Steelers Monday night.

Want to check it out for yourself? The bus is on display in the 2500 block of E 30th Street. Learn more right here.