CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians returned home after their 4-2 win against the New York Yankees Friday afternoon.

In the 10th inning, after several innings of a 2-2 tie, the Guardians took the lead with an RBI single from Oscar Gonzalez and an RBI double to center from Josh Naylor. Check out full details on the game here.

The Guardians and the Yankees are now tied 1-1 in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Game 3 will be played at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at Progressive Field. The Guardians will also host Game 4 on Sunday at 7:07 p.m.