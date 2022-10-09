CLEVELAND (WJW) — After celebrating their Wild Card Series win on Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians are preparing for round two of the playoffs.

A FOX 8 camera crew on Sunday caught the moment the team’s plane took off for New York ahead of Tuesday’s game. You can see it in the video player above.

Here’s the line up of games in the AL Division Series (the exact times are TBA):

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Thursday, Oct. 13

Saturday, Oct. 15

Sunday, Oct. 16 (if needed)

Monday, Oct. 17 (if needed)

A few of the Guardians were spotted on the sidelines of Sunday’s Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium. See the photos here.

Game 2 of the Wild Card Series was longest scoreless postseason game in MLB history at 15 innings.

There were 36 strikeouts through 14 innings.